Wizards Guard Sounds Off on Victor Wembanyama Injury
Before Bilal Coulibaly was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft, he was playing at Metropolitans 92 in France alongside Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick.
In fact, playing alongside Wembanyama helped Coulibaly's draft stock soar, so the two are very close, even as they are now rivals in the NBA.
Coulibaly was asked about how his friend and former teammate is doing after deep vein thrombosis ruled the former top selection out for the rest of the regular season.
“I had him on the phone, but I want to keep that between us two," Coulibaly said. "He is straight though.”
Wembanyama was ruled out for the season by the San Antonio Spurs medical staff during the All-Star break, and the injury could be considered career-threatening. However, Wembanyama is currently slated to make a return to the court next season assuming his recovery continues to progress.
Wembanyama and Coulibaly go way back as their basketball journeys have often taken a similar path.
The two were teammates from as early as 2017 when the pair were just 12 years old.
Now, Coulibaly has grown tremendously, both physically and mentally, to get to where he is now in his second year with the Wizards.
This season, Coulibaly is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Wizards, both of which are up from his rookie year.
If Coulibaly's growth with playing next to Wembanyama is any indication of what's to come, the second-year pro from France is only going to get better as he plays with more talented players in the nation's capital, and that will come over the course of the next few years.
Coulibaly and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
