Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Sounds Off on Victor Wembanyama Injury

Victor Wembanyama is extremely close with one of the Washington Wizards, who had something to say regarding the reigning Rookie of the Year's recent injury.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) shoots the ball in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) shoots the ball in front of Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before Bilal Coulibaly was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft, he was playing at Metropolitans 92 in France alongside Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick.

In fact, playing alongside Wembanyama helped Coulibaly's draft stock soar, so the two are very close, even as they are now rivals in the NBA.

Coulibaly was asked about how his friend and former teammate is doing after deep vein thrombosis ruled the former top selection out for the rest of the regular season.

“I had him on the phone, but I want to keep that between us two," Coulibaly said. "He is straight though.”

Wembanyama was ruled out for the season by the San Antonio Spurs medical staff during the All-Star break, and the injury could be considered career-threatening. However, Wembanyama is currently slated to make a return to the court next season assuming his recovery continues to progress.

Wembanyama and Coulibaly go way back as their basketball journeys have often taken a similar path.

The two were teammates from as early as 2017 when the pair were just 12 years old.

Now, Coulibaly has grown tremendously, both physically and mentally, to get to where he is now in his second year with the Wizards.

This season, Coulibaly is averaging 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Wizards, both of which are up from his rookie year.

If Coulibaly's growth with playing next to Wembanyama is any indication of what's to come, the second-year pro from France is only going to get better as he plays with more talented players in the nation's capital, and that will come over the course of the next few years.

Coulibaly and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News