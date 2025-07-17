Wizards Poised for Elite Defense This Season
The Washington Wizards may not be winning many games in the Summer League, but they have showcased the growth of the young core. The offense still needs improvement, but has shown glimpses of being good. The defense, though, has looked elite, and the squad might be able to put up a top-10 defense.
The Wizards are still in the rebuilding phase, likely a year away from contending in the East. There have been glimpses of what this team can be in the future during the Summer League. Multiple players, such as Alex Sarr and Jamir Watkins, have been showcasing what the squad's strength will be going forward: a top-tier defense in the NBA.
Alex Sarr, in just two games, solidified himself as the center of the future in Washington. He put up a poor performance in Game 1 in Vegas, but Game 2 answered any uncertainties and questions surrounding the big man. He had a stellar offensive showing, but an even better defensive game. Sarr went on to break the Summer League record for blocks in a game, tallying eight against the Brooklyn Nets.
His interior defense has shown improvement, and his shot-blocking ability has taken the much-needed leap. He has finally started using his large frame to box out and grab rebounds, in addition to everything else defensively. He can still improve on both ends of the court, but the Wizards should see fewer points in the paint scored against them.
Then, Jamir Watkins has been making a name for himself, tallying steal after steal in each matchup. In one game, he tied the Summer League record for steals in a game. During that same game, Watkins also had three blocks. His offense has looked solid, but the defense has been the most impressive aspect of his game.
Kyshawn George has proven to be an excellent player for the Wizards. In Game 2 of the Summer League against Brooklyn, he had a poor offensive performance, though you would not be able to tell unless you went back to the box score, as his defense overshadowed his on-court play. He was making defensive stops and executing hustle plays that cannot be taught, and he generated points on offense due to his defensive tenacity.
Adding players like Cam Whitmore and Dillon Jones, although he could be cut for roster space, also brings some defense. Whitmore averaged 0.6 steals in Houston last season and had a defensive rating of 112.9. This is slightly above the league average, but the Rockets were a better defensive team when he was on the court. Jones just came over via trade from the Thunder, who had the best defense in the NBA. Jones did not play much, but the mentorship from All-Defensive players like Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso should prove vital. He already showed it a little in the game against the Jazz in the Summer League, having to play a small-ball four at times.
With veteran guard Marcus Smart also on the squad, it should prove valuable. Smart may not play much, but he should be a great leader and mentor for some young guards. Having Watkins, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington learn under Smart should drastically improve their defense. All the signs point to the Wizards having a top-10 defense in the NBA; it comes down to whether they can replicate their success in the Summer League in the regular season.
