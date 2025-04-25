2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every 49ers Update
SANTA CLARA -- Here we go.
The 2025 NFL Draft is underway and the 49ers currently own 11 picks including the 11th in Round 1. This page will be updated frequently with all the latest picks, news and analysis from the 49ers press room.
What Draft Picks Do 49ers Have?
Round 1, Pick 11
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 75
Round 3, Pick 100
Rounc 4, Pick 113
Round 4, Pick 138
Round 5, Pick 147
Round 5, Pick 160
Round 7, Pick 227
Round 7, Pick 249
Round 7, Pick 252
49ers Draft Rumors
LINK: 49ers Might Reveal Trent Williams is Retiring During NFL Draft
LINK: Peter Schrager Says the 49ers Could Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2
LINK: Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Titans on Draft Night?
LINK: Will 49ers Tight End George Kittle Request a Trade?
LINK: Will the 49ers Take a Quarterback in Round 2 of the NFL Draft?
49ers Pre-Draft Comments
John Lynch on the type of defensive end the 49ers are looking for: "You hear us talk a lot about setting edges. You’ve got to have the ability to set a firm edge. When we're playing that wide-nine technique, setting an edge, there's space. And so, you have to be able to take that space away that is initially there. And so that's something we covet. And then obviously, you take a look at, can they put pressure? Much like a wide receiver who can put pressure on a corner by coming at them, first and foremost, and threatening with power, and or speed. Very similar with an edge player is that they can threaten and that gets a tackle or any player on their heels. And then their repertoire that Kris and his group does such a great job with, coming up with a plan for each player that's specific to their game and then specific to their opponent. So, we look at all those things and we have a really good idea of what we're looking for."