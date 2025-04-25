All 49ers

2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every 49ers Update

Here we go.

Grant Cohn

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers helmets sits idle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers helmets sits idle during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Here we go.

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway and the 49ers currently own 11 picks including the 11th in Round 1. This page will be updated frequently with all the latest picks, news and analysis from the 49ers press room.

What Draft Picks Do 49ers Have?

Round 1, Pick 11
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 75
Round 3, Pick 100
Rounc 4, Pick 113
Round 4, Pick 138
Round 5, Pick 147
Round 5, Pick 160
Round 7, Pick 227
Round 7, Pick 249
Round 7, Pick 252

49ers Draft Rumors

LINK: 49ers Might Reveal Trent Williams is Retiring During NFL Draft

LINK: Peter Schrager Says the 49ers Could Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2

LINK: Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Titans on Draft Night?

LINK: Will 49ers Tight End George Kittle Request a Trade?

LINK: Will the 49ers Take a Quarterback in Round 2 of the NFL Draft?

49ers Pre-Draft Comments

John Lynch on the type of defensive end the 49ers are looking for: "You hear us talk a lot about setting edges. You’ve got to have the ability to set a firm edge. When we're playing that wide-nine technique, setting an edge, there's space. And so, you have to be able to take that space away that is initially there. And so that's something we covet. And then obviously, you take a look at, can they put pressure? Much like a wide receiver who can put pressure on a corner by coming at them, first and foremost, and threatening with power, and or speed. Very similar with an edge player is that they can threaten and that gets a tackle or any player on their heels. And then their repertoire that Kris and his group does such a great job with, coming up with a plan for each player that's specific to their game and then specific to their opponent. So, we look at all those things and we have a really good idea of what we're looking for."

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News