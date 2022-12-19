Bengals' Defense Takes Exception With Tom Brady's 'Fairly Tough' Comments Following Win Over Buccaneers

Cincinnati is 10-4 following their win in Tampa Bay.

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady got the Bengals' attention long before Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.

The legendary quarterback called Cincinnati's defense "fairly tough," which clearly ruffled some feathers in the Bengals' locker room.

"Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense," Brady said prior to the game on the Let's Go! podcast. "Good skill players. They do a lot of things well."

The Bengals scored 34-straight points and the defense forced four turnovers in Sunday's 34-23 win.

"We're fairly tough on defense," B.J. Hill yelled while walking to the locker room. "Remember that. We're fairly tough."

Hill wasn't the only one that referred to Brady's comments after the game.

"We heard from the old savvy vet that we’re a 'fairly tough' defense," linebacker Germaine Pratt said. "Four turnovers, I’d say we’re tough as nails."

Pratt finished with nine tackles and one interception. He's having a Pro Bowl caliber season for the Bengals.

The defense led the rally against the Buccaneers, despite not having Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton or Sam Hubbard due to injuries.

"It was a lot of people talking when we got down a little bit, but they didn't really say too much when we got up on them," Hill said. "I told them, just wait until the second half. I knew what we were gonna do in the second half and we did that."

Next up is New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

