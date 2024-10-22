Cincinnati Bengals Should Add Veteran Offensive Tackle Following Orlando Brown Jr. Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a calf injury in Sunday's win over the Browns.
While Brown is considered "day-to-day," the Bengals' offensive tackle depth is truly being tested.
They already lost Trent Brown for the season. The former Pro Bowler was the perfect swing tackle for this team. Jaxson Kirkland is also done for the year. Cody Ford filled in during the second half of Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Ford has never started a game at left tackle. Will the Bengals add a veteran offensive tackle to the roster?
There isn't a ton of talent available in free agency, but that doesn't mean the Bengals couldn't bolster their depth at the position. Former Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari might be the best available option. The 33-year-old has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He's only played in 12 games over the past three seasons.
The Bengals were willing to sign Trent Brown this offseason. He's a veteran on the wrong side of 30 with a lengthy injury history. Adding another proven veteran would make sense.
Donovan Smith and Charles Leno are two other free agent options the Bengals could pursue. Adding one of these guys to bolster the tackle depth would be wise, even if Brown Jr. can suit up this week against the Eagles.
Would those veterans be willing to sign to be a backup swing tackle? It's time to get the answer to that question.
The Bengals' front office can't leave any stone unturned in their quest to protect Joe Burrow. The moves they've made over the past few offseasons have worked. This offensive line is playing well. That needs to continue.
It's hard to absorb an injury to Brown Jr. at this stage of the season. It would be different if (Trent) Brown were still healthy. He isn't.
That means they should look to free agency and add a proven offensive tackle to a unit that has played well, but is being tested midway through the season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 17-7 Win Over New York Giants
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Injury, Says He’s Feeling Better After Week 6 Win
Where Does Bengals Losing Streak Against Browns Rank Against Other Teams?
Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 Matchup With Philadelphia Eagles Flexed to 1 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals Players Question Lack of Aggression in OT Possession as Team Repeats Mistake From 2021 Loss
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Gives Injury Update After Leaving Sunday's Game, Then Returning
Evan McPherson Shoulders Blame, But Ryan Rehkow's Botched Hold Costs Bengals in Overtime Loss to Ravens
'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast