ESPN Names Steelers Guard James Daniels as Bengals Best Free Agency Fit
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Bowen revealed his top fits for the 50-best free agents this coming cycle and he had Steelers guard James Daniels as a good match for Cincinnati.
He also led with Tee Higgins being the best fit for Washington, but there is basically no chance he reaches free agents amidst the latest reports he will get franchise tagged again if they can't get an extension done.
"Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked 48 times last season, and the Bengals must upgrade at guard," Bowen wrote. "Daniels tore his Achilles in Week 4, but he provides run-blocking upside when healthy. From Weeks 1 to 4, Daniels' run block win rate of 82.7% ranked second among guards behind the Colts' Quenton Nelson."
Adding a player coming off a torn Achilles at his size is a risky proposition among the many guard avenues Cincinnati could go down this offseason.
Daniels has appeared in 90 career games. Read more on his fit from our Jay Morrison here.
