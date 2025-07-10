ESPN Ranks Former Bengals Star Jessie Bates III Among Top Five NFL Safeties
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals star Jessie Bates III is considered a Top-10 safety around the league, but no Bengal is in that group. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler dropped another round of positional top 10s Thursday, highlighting the league's best safeties picked by execs, scouts, and coaches.
Bates was the fourth-best name on the list.
"Bates is a prime example of how free agency is supposed to work," Fowler noted. "The Falcons gave him a four-year, $64 million deal two offseasons ago, and he has rewarded the team with 10 interceptions and 21 pass breakups so far. His 24 interceptions since entering the league in 2018 ranks fifth among all NFL players during that span.
"Lack of physicality was a criticism of Bates during his four-year stint in Cincinnati, but he is viewed as more of a complete player now with 234 tackles over the past two seasons. He isn't afraid to take aggressive angles and try to punch the ball out when tackling."
A stellar signing by the Falcons has more than worked out after Cincinnati decided Bates wasn't worth the money he wanted.
He is a walking playmaker that Cincinnati has spent more resources to replace rather than extending him in 2020 or 2021. Alas, hindsight is 20/20 as the Bengals face another key contract crossroads with Trey Hendrickson.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career
ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List
Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason
Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators
Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease
'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment
Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time
Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category
Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt
Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander
Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025
Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings
Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals
Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest
Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams
Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice
NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson
Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason
Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast