CINCINNATI — ESPN released its latest NFL MVP rankings and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow checks in at No. 3 behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The panel's rankings match Burrow's current standing on the MVP odds board. He is +600, while Hurts (-140) and Mahomes (+200) sit ahead of him.

"Burrow entered the MVP mix during a Week 13 win over the Chiefs where he threw for 286 yards with two touchdown passes while recording his second-highest completion percentage (80.6%) of the season," Courtney Cronin wrote. "He followed that up with 239 yards passing, two touchdown passes, and an interception against the Browns, adding to his TD pass total (27, second) and passing stats (3,685 yards, third).

"He has been productive with porous pass protection, ranking first or tied for the lead in completion percentage (60%) and yards per attempt (8.1) while pressured. Since Week 5, Burrow has launched 17 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. The Bengals are on a five-game winning streak with a division title in sight. With a handful of opportunities to cement himself among the front-runners, namely a head-to-head matchup against Allen in Week 17 followed by potentially having the AFC North on the line in Week 18, Burrow has a real shot to shake up the top two."

The Bengals franchise passer has already made it clear he doesn't value individual awards as much as others. It's resulted in stellar stats so far this season: 3,685 passing yards, 234 rushing yards, 32 total TDs, 9 INTs, 59.8 QBR

He'll keep those blinders on this week in his first career matchup against Tom Brady.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

