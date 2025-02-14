Former Bengals Star T.J. Houshmandzadeh Declares Bengals Biggest Threat to Kansas City Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Star Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones noted the Chiefs respect the Bengals as true contenders for their NFL crown at Super Bowl Media Day last week and former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh echoed that on FS1's Speak.
Joe Burrow is still the only active quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes in the NFL Playoffs.
"A player that is saying this, that is in a Super Bowl, is basically saying, 'We ain't worried about none of y'all, We know what we can do when we play y'all—we worried about that team down in Cincinnati.'" The analyst said on FS1. "And when you look at it, they done been in so many Super Bowls—only Brady and Burrow has prevented them since Mahomes has been a quarterback. Brady has since retired—the New England Patriots—they got a long road before they get back to that position. And so 100% I agree with that.
"Now the Bengals and Joe Burrow, they got to put some validity to this. We can't not be in the playoffs we can be right there and not make it. We got to push them every year like we pushed them and we went to the Super Bowl. What was that two years ago? And so Chris Jones is on to something. But we got to do better in Cincinnati."
It hasn't been Burrow's fault that's for sure.
He posted MVP-level numbers this past season and was the league's most efficient quarterback. It's up to the front office to put a consistent defense on the field and protect him better moving forward.
