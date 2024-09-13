All Bengals

Former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky Declares Bengals' Offensive Scheme 'Dead'

He doesn't think Joe Burrow was a problem this past weekend.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Dan Orlovsky isn't worried about Joe Burrow's performance from Week 1, but he is concerned about the Bengals offensive scheme. Orlovsky called the whole offensive plan "dead" on ESPN's Get Up this week.

Cincinnati scored one touchdown this past weekend.

"My overall concern with Cincinnati is significantly more that their scheme is dead," Orlovsky said on the show. "Their offensive scheme is dead. The only way this scheme works is if you have two elite wide receivers, okay? Number one, you're in shotgun all the time. Number two, your tackles are in a two-point stance all the time, meaning their hands are not on the ground. The defensive ends on first down are teeing off in a point stance. Guys, Joe's ready to throw, there's one person looking for the football. He's two yards downfield. Well, that's on first down. Okay, so All right, no one's there. We take a check down. Then we get to like 2nd & 6, 2nd & 7, We're in the shotgun again, our tackles are standing up, and those defensive ends are in two-point stances, J Mack! They're not worried about the run."

Zac Taylor and the offensive brain trust have to find more success this weekend against an arguably better defense in Kansas City, or they'll be under .500 again entering another Ring of Honor game.

That's a tradition Cincinnati doesn't want.

Check out the full breakdown from Orlovsky:

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

-----

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

