'I Gotta Shout Him Out' - Former Triple Crown Winner Steve Smith Praises Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase got a nice shoutout from a fellow NFL receiving Triple Crown winner. NFL Network's Steve Smith and James Palmer discussed Chase on their show, 89, this week.
Chase led the NFL in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns this season, just like Smith did in 2005. The Bengals star actually paid homage to Smith's old TD celebration with a baby wipe of the ball on a score against Los Angeles this season.
"I saw it, and, I didn't really look at it that way," Smith said about seeing the celebration at first. "I was just kind of like, 'My man is just doing his thing.' And so I was like, 'Oh, maybe he's having a child, I don't know.' So I found out this weekend that that's what it was, and I read that, and I was like, 'Man, I gotta shout him out. That was pretty dope.' Ja'Marr is just a fun dude to watch. I love the way he goes about his business."
Chase is on a Hall of Fame trajectory after what he did on his four-year rookie deal. Unfortunately, he has to wait until September to get back on the field and make more plays.
