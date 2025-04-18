'It Makes You Feel Good' - Joe Burrow Discusses Rising Popularity in New Interview
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow recently interviewed with People Magazine and noted how different his life has become as an NFL superstar.
The Bengals quarterback is one of the highest-paid and most popular athletes in the league.
"It's been interesting to see how the perception of me has changed over the years," Burrow said to Natasha Dye and Emily Strohm about being a heartthrob as part of the BODYARMOR "Choose Better" campaign. "I never really felt that way about myself, and I wouldn't say when I was younger, other people felt that way about me either."
Burrow has gone from a small-town kid in Athens, Ohio to a national crush in a half-decade.
"I just find it interesting how the change has happened over the last couple of years. It makes you feel good," Burrow said. "It definitely doesn't make me feel bad. So I don't pay attention too much to it, but sometimes it's nice."
Burrow is working hard in the gym and staying up to date on some science podcasts this offseason.
One of the rare healthy offseasons in his career thus far.
"I'm into physics and science and things of that nature," Burrow noted about his listening diet. "So Lex Fridman, I'll listen to some of his things. David Kipping has a podcast that I enjoy listening to. So mainly physics and science currently."
Incremental progress is top of mind for Burrow, a talent who tries to stack little bits of improvement every day. It's resulting in great individual feats, leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season.
"If I can just get a little better every day, then I'll be a little better next year than I was last year, and you can say the same thing for the year after that," Burrow declared.
Check out the full interview here.

