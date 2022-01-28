Joe Burrow on AFC Title Game: These Moments Are 'The Reason I Play Football'
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for playing well in big games.
Whether it was his record-setting performance in the College Football Playoff at LSU or what he did to the Ravens, Steelers and Chiefs in the regular season, Burrow's "clutch" gene has translated to the NFL.
He's looking forward to Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
"These [games] are the reason that I play football. I play to get to these moments and to make plays and take advantage of my opportunities. I work really hard for these moments," Burrow said. "If I worked really hard and never got to a position that I'm in right now playing in an AFC Championship game [with a] chance to go to the Super Bowl, I think that would be tough for me mentally to work as hard as I do in the offseason to come in and go .500 every year and be a fringe playoff team. I work so hard so I can get into these moments and play well."
The Bengals haven't made it to a Super Bowl in 33 years. Burrow will look to end that streak on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
For more on the matchup, watch our exclusive interview with Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday
Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game
What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright
Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver
Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity
Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs
Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans
Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win
Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick
Read More
Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans
Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville
Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing
Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense
Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense
Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win
Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals
Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend
Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders
Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals