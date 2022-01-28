Skip to main content

Joe Burrow on AFC Title Game: These Moments Are 'The Reason I Play Football'

Kansas City hosts Cincinnati on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for playing well in big games. 

Whether it was his record-setting performance in the College Football Playoff at LSU or what he did to the Ravens, Steelers and Chiefs in the regular season, Burrow's "clutch" gene has translated to the NFL.  

He's looking forward to Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. 

"These [games] are the reason that I play football. I play to get to these moments and to make plays and take advantage of my opportunities. I work really hard for these moments," Burrow said. "If I worked really hard and never got to a position that I'm in right now playing in an AFC Championship game [with a] chance to go to the Super Bowl, I think that would be tough for me mentally to work as hard as I do in the offseason to come in and go .500 every year and be a fringe playoff team. I work so hard so I can get into these moments and play well."

The Bengals haven't made it to a Super Bowl in 33 years. Burrow will look to end that streak on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. 

For more on the matchup, watch our exclusive interview with Bengals play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game

Joe Burrow's Parents Explain How Locked in He is on Gameday

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Read More

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow on AFC Title Game: These Moments Are 'The Reason I Play Football'

28 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops to throw during the second half of an AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses AFC Championship Matchup Against Chiefs

38 minutes ago
Joe Burrow
News

Robin and Jimmy Burrow Shed Light on How Locked in Joe Burrow is on Gameday

3 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes the catch over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals All Business Heading Into AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

4 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

Podcast: Previewing the Bengals' Matchup With the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game

6 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) talks to the official after a personal foul call that extended the Bengals drive during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Star Returns to Practice Ahead of AFC Championship Game Against Bengals

20 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) tackle Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Josh Tupou, Mike Daniels and Cam Sample

21 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

National Personality: Joe Burrow 'Can't Go Toe-to-Toe With Patrick Mahomes'

Jan 27, 2022