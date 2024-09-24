Look: Bengals Face Daunting Playoff History Following 0-3 Start In 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in serious trouble.
History is not kind to NFL teams that start 0-3, especially this century.
The 2018 Texans are the only team to make the playoffs in the 2000s and beyond after an 0-3 start (11-5 finish, AFC South Champions). All in all, five more teams have pulled it off:
- 1981 Jets: 10-5-1 (AFC wild card team)
- 1982 Buccaneers: 5-4 (NFC wild card, strike-shortened season)
- 1992 Chargers: 11-5 (AFC West champions)
- 1995 Lions: 10-6 (NFC wild card team)
- 1998 Bills: 10-6 (AFC wild card team)
Obviously, from that list, it's easy to see that no 0-3 start has ever ended in a Super Bowl, the only marker of success for Cincinnati this season in the final year of financial flexibility during the Joe Burrow era.
Alas, Those goals are about as far away as possible right now. The climb back has to start with a win against Carolina this Sunday. Those 1992 Chargers are the only team to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start.
