Look: Bengals Lagging Far Behind Super Bowl Champion Eagles in Recent Financial Commitments

Cincinnati is trying to upgrade the roster this season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with his teammates as the Bengals face the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Week 8 matchup at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. Higgins missed the game due to an injury.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) talks with his teammates as the Bengals face the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL Week 8 matchup at Paycor Stadium Sunday October 27, 2024. Higgins missed the game due to an injury. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't paying many high-level talents lately, outside of Logan Wilson and Joe Burrow. NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out their dichotomy with the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday.

Since dealing out monster contracts to their quarterbacks in 2023, Cincinnati has only paid Logan Wilson a deal worth more than $40 million, while Philadelphia has paid eight other players besides Jalen Hurts' deal worth $40 million-plus.

The Eagles overwhelmed the Chiefs with talent to win the Super Bowl last month. They have consistently paid good players and rewarded their best—Cincinnati hasn't proven an ability to do that in their recent years with Joe Burrow.

Russ Heltman
