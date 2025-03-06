Look: Bengals Lagging Far Behind Super Bowl Champion Eagles in Recent Financial Commitments
CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't paying many high-level talents lately, outside of Logan Wilson and Joe Burrow. NFL analyst Warren Sharp pointed out their dichotomy with the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday.
Since dealing out monster contracts to their quarterbacks in 2023, Cincinnati has only paid Logan Wilson a deal worth more than $40 million, while Philadelphia has paid eight other players besides Jalen Hurts' deal worth $40 million-plus.
The Eagles overwhelmed the Chiefs with talent to win the Super Bowl last month. They have consistently paid good players and rewarded their best—Cincinnati hasn't proven an ability to do that in their recent years with Joe Burrow.
