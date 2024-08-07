All Bengals

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati's NFL-Worst 2023 Safety Performance

Cincinnati tried to solve it in free agency.

Russ Heltman

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes the catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and safety Nick Scott (33) tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) makes the catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill (23) and safety Nick Scott (33) tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made changes to their safety depth chart following a horrific 2023 season and the underlying numbers show why.

Nick Scott and Dax Hill were among the eight worst safeties in the league at preventing separation and their performance at the catch point. No other NFL team had two players in the bottom-left section of the chart below.

Geno Stone was in the middle of the pack for this group and Jordan Battle had more than enough qualifying snaps to land somewhere but was not included for some reason. Check out the chart breaking it down from PFF.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level

Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

Joe Burrow Ranked Lower Than Expected in NFL's Top 100

Look: Young Bengals Fans Chant For Ja'Marr Chase as 'Hold-In' Continues

Joe Burrow Highlights Young Receiver Development Without Ja'Marr Chase at Training Camp

Zac Taylor Sheds More Light on Joe Burrow's Practice Plan as Cincinnati Awaits Return of Ja'Marr Chase

Look: Madden 25 Ratings Released For Bengals Wide Receivers And Safeties

Zac Taylor Notes Joe Burrow is Bigger Entering Training Camp: 'I Think It's a Good Thing'

Zac Taylor Dives Into Trent Brown Entering Training Camp on NFI: 'Just Trying to be Smart'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+