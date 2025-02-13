Look: Tee Higgins Posts Another Message on Social Media Possibly Related to NFL Future
CINCINNATI — The short Tee Higgins messages continued on social media this week with a quote photo on Instagram.
The Bengals star wide receiver is a potential free agent this offseason and will be the most sought-after player on the market if the Bengals don't franchise tag (or extend) him before the start of free agency next month.
"Priorities are rare options are everywhere," Higgins posted on his Instagram.
Cincinnati has had plenty of chances to make Higgins a priority and now he's as close as he's ever been to having more options. The Bengals can extend him at any time between now and the start of Tuesday's franchise tag window.
The second tag would cost Cincinnati $26.17 million for the 2025 season, with all of it fully guaranteed.
