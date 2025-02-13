All Bengals

Look: Tee Higgins Posts Another Message on Social Media Possibly Related to NFL Future

The cryptic words keep flowing on Instagram and X.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass across the middle over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass across the middle over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The short Tee Higgins messages continued on social media this week with a quote photo on Instagram.

The Bengals star wide receiver is a potential free agent this offseason and will be the most sought-after player on the market if the Bengals don't franchise tag (or extend) him before the start of free agency next month.

"Priorities are rare options are everywhere," Higgins posted on his Instagram.

Cincinnati has had plenty of chances to make Higgins a priority and now he's as close as he's ever been to having more options. The Bengals can extend him at any time between now and the start of Tuesday's franchise tag window.

The second tag would cost Cincinnati $26.17 million for the 2025 season, with all of it fully guaranteed.

Tee Higgins' Instagram Post
Tee Higgins' Instagram Post / Tee Higgins on IG

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

