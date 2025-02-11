Look: Tee Higgins Posts Possible Message About His NFL Future
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big decision to make on Tee Higgins's future starting next week when the NFL franchise tag window opens on Tuesday.
Higgins noted a possible hint about his plans for the future when he posted on X earlier today.
"Ima let yall know first," Higgins posted on the site in possible connection to his future in the NFL.
The franchise tag window opens on Tuesday, February 18, and lasts until Tuesday, March 4. Cincinnati would owe Higgins $26.17 million if they tagged him for a second consecutive season, something very rare in the NFL.
Still, it could make them more comfortable than paying him a projected $30-35 million on the open market, like ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported recently. All of this after they could've extended him on a long-term contract last offseason and the one before that.
