All Bengals

Look: Tee Higgins Posts Possible Message About His NFL Future

Cincinnati can keep Higgins around for another season on the franchise tag.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs on the field as he’s introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs on the field as he’s introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big decision to make on Tee Higgins's future starting next week when the NFL franchise tag window opens on Tuesday.

Higgins noted a possible hint about his plans for the future when he posted on X earlier today. 

"Ima let yall know first," Higgins posted on the site in possible connection to his future in the NFL.

The franchise tag window opens on Tuesday, February 18, and lasts until Tuesday, March 4. Cincinnati would owe Higgins $26.17 million if they tagged him for a second consecutive season, something very rare in the NFL.

Still, it could make them more comfortable than paying him a projected $30-35 million on the open market, like ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported recently. All of this after they could've extended him on a long-term contract last offseason and the one before that.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric

Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award

'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week

Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?

Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals

The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton

'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase

Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'

What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft

Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+