Look: Tee Higgins Posts Another Possible Reference to His Negotiations With Bengals on Long-Term Contract
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins posted a baseball cap emoji on X Tuesday night in what could be the latest reference to his future with the Bengals after Cincinnati Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin noted the team doesn't want to "insult" any of its stars this offseason.
The emoji could be something or nothing. "Cap" is slang for lying.
"We're not trying to insult anybody, particularly at the top of our football team," Tobin said on Tuesday. "We're fortunate to have fantastic football players, and we're going to treat them as such."
Higgins can be franchise-tagged anytime between now and this coming Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET for $26.18 million.
He is coming off of arguably his best NFL season, posting a career-high 10 touchdowns despite missing five games in the 2024 campaign.
This marked the first time he's posted on X since writing, "Imma let y'all know first." on Feb. 11.
