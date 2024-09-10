All Bengals

Look: Trent Brown Likes Social Media Post Praising Patriots Win Over Bengals

The Patriots pulled off a big upset.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks to the line for field goal practice at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Trent Brown liked a notable Instagram post this week.

The ESPN BET account posted, "What an upset by the Patriots in Jerod Mayo's first game!!" and the Bengals starting right tackle liked the post.

Brown played with New England for the last three seasons and posted a 61 overall PFF grade in his Cincinnati debut this past Sunday. Check out the post below:

Trent Brown Likes ESPN IG Post About Patriots Upset Over Bengals
Trent Brown Likes ESPN IG Post About Patriots Upset Over Bengals / ESPN Bet IG

