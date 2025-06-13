All Bengals

'Love Everything About His Game' - NFL Legend Tim Brown Heaps Praise on Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase

A reputable voice.

Russ Heltman

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA: A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —  Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown loves what he's seen from Ja'Marr Chase in the opening years of his NFL career.

Brown spoke about the star With Kay Adams on Up & Adams recently.

"I just love everything about his game," Brown told Adams. "it looks like he's not putting out a lot of effort, you know, and he's just running by people and making people miss. And I think it's really solid right now. No doubt about it."

Chase has a ways to go to hit Brown's 14,934 yard career receiving mark, but he's already almost halfway to his 100-career touchdowns in far fewer games (46 touchdowns in 62 games, Brown played 255).

Brown suited up for most of his 17-year career with the Raiders from 1988 into the early 2000s.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

