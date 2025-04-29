All Bengals

'One Of My Favorite Players In The Draft' - Todd McShay Praises Bengals' 2025 Selections

Cincinnati took six players off the board this past weekend.

Russ Heltman

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight (LB13) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals 2025 draft class is getting graded the worst of any NFL team by consensus grades, but The Ringer's Todd McShay is optimistic about the group.

He discussed the top of the Bengals' class on The Todd McShay Show, starting with Shemar Stewart at Pick 17.

Demetrius Knight Jr. got love from McShay as well. He noted the linebacker would not have been available at Pick 81 after coming off the board with the 49th pick.

"Cincinnati was interesting," McShay noted to his co-host Steve Muench. "I actually liked the players that they wound up getting and they weren't favorites of everyone in the league. But it started with taking a big swing, like a big hack with Shemar Stewart at 17. He has the traits to develop. It's going to be a lot of pressures. He's great versus the run. 

"I think in years two and three, as he continues to develop, he's got a chance to be one of those guys where you're like, 'Yeah, that was more than worth the pick at 17'. And then Demetrius Knight was one of my favorite players in the draft. It was early, just early, but I love him, but I know he wasn't going to be there at 81. So, what are you going to do?"

Cincinnati identified desired talents at positions of need and double-dipped to beef up the linebacker and guard groups.

Time will tell how the value actually played out across the six picks.

