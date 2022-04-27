1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

The Jaguars are likely down to either Aidan Hutchinson or Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, but the edge goes to Hutchinson thanks to his ability to make an instant impact. The Jaguars have won four games in the last two seasons and can't afford to miss on this pick, taking the safe Hutchinson and securing a pass-rusher across from Josh Allen for the future.

2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

With Hutchinson off of the board, the Detroit Lions select the next best pass-rusher in the draft. Detroit's defensive line has struggled for several years to effectively rush the quarterback. Thibodeaux will be the "game-changer" general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have been searching for on defense.

3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

The Texans are going to run it back with Davis Mills for a second season. Although they added A.J. Cann in free agency, they need more, especially in terms of fixing the 32nd-ranked rushing attack. Ekwonu comes with expirence at guard and tackle, plus is known for skills in run blocking, and high character. He's a Day 1 starter at either left guard or right tackle.

4. New York Jets: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

Even after missing out on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Aidan Hutchinson, Robert Saleh and the Jets are still able to add a premier EDGE rusher at No. 4. Walker is poised to excel on New York's defensive line alongside Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers and more. The Jets will be tempted to take Ahmad Gardner here, but general manager Joe Douglas and his staff have a reputation for building through the trenches.

5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Giants need to fix their offensive line once and for all. Neal not only gives them an option this year at OT, he also gives them position flexibility for the future.

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Panthers could go with Charles Cross here and solve their issue at left tackle, but I don't see it happening. If Neal or Ekwonu were on the board, that's a different story. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has said he's going to keep swinging on quarterbacks until they find their guy. Willis isn't the most pro-ready by any means, but he certainly has the most potential. It's a bit of a gamble that Fitterer won't mind taking.

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

Sauce Gardner was tempting here, but Stingley, in having answered some medical questions, has been the more productive cornerback and is a guy who should be able to step in should the Giants part with James Bradberry via trade.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

By now, it's no secret that the Falcons need a No. 1 receiver. The current top option is Olamide Zaccheaus, who finished with only 31 catches as the team's No. 3 playmaker. Wilson has the highest upside of any receiver in the class and is a plug-and-play replacement for Calvin Rildey on the perimeter.

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Seattle has never drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round in the Pete Carroll era, but Gardner has too much talent and upside to pass up in the top-10. Built with a long, lean 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, he looks like the prototypical corner the franchise prioritizes, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine, and he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage in college. Basically, he's Richard Sherman with wheels and playing in a scheme that should cater best to his strengths, he has a chance to develop into an All-Pro corner in quick fashion in the Pacific Northwest.

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): Drake London, WR, USC

After addressing the defensive line with the No. 4 pick, it's time to give QB Zach Wilson another weapon on offense. New York may try to trade back here, or use this pick to go after a proven commodity at the wide receiver position, but with Garrett Wilson off the board, London is the pick for Gang Green.