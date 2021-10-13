    • October 13, 2021
    Watch: Practice Clips of Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

    Burrow and Mixon both practiced on Wednesday,
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday despite taking multiple big hits in Sunday's game against the Packers

    The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a throat contusion following the loss

    Burrow was cleared, but didn't speak to the media on Wednesday because his throat was still sore. The team doctors advised him to rest his voice as much as possible. 

    Burrow is expected to be a full participant in practice throughout the week. Watch clips of him throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during Wednesday's session, plus footage of Joe Mixon below. 

