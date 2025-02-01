All Bengals

Report: Market Number Surfaces For a Long-Term Tee Higgins Contract

A hefty number.

Russ Heltman

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The price for a Tee Higgins long-term contract is reportedly looking like $30 million per year or higher. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted the over/under on a new long-term extension is sitting at $30 million from his sources in the league. Many of those sources believe he'll surpass that mark as well.

"The over/under on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins' market is $30 million per season, and the majority of team personnel that I spoke with believe he'll hit or clear the over," Fowler wrote on ESPN. "The lowest estimate I heard was somewhere slightly above DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75 million deal. The rest saw him breaking into the $30 million range, based on his status as a No. 1-caliber receiver and the number of teams desperate for pass-catching help."

Cincinnati can franchise tag Higgins again at just over $26 million, but all of that money immediately comes off the 2025 salary cap as opposed to a long-term deal that spreads out the cap hit. He can be tagged anytime between Feb. 18 and March 4.

Kicking the contract can down the road has not been a winning strategy for Cincinnati of late.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

