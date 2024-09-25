Three Thoughts on the Cincinnati Bengals Following 0-3 Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era. Can they rebound to make the postseason for a third time in four years?
Here are three thoughts on the winless Bengals:
Burrow's Growth
Burrow completed 29-of-38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Monday night. It was by far his best performance of the season. He put the Bengals in position to score on all of their possessions, found Ja'Marr Chase for two deep touchdowns and gave Cincinnati a chance to win.
An 0-3 start would feel much different if Burrow was struggling. He's gotten better every week, which is a great sign for his surgically repaired wrist and the Bengals' chances of turning this around.
Where's the Pass Rush?
The Bengals' pass rush didn't exist on Monday night. That's a big reason why Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels posted historic numbers in the win. Not only did he complete 21-of-23 passes (91%), but he also threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
Daniels was too comfortable in the pocket, finishing with 3.13 seconds to throw. That cannot happen. It's up to Lou Anarumo and this defense to find a way to generate more pressure. If they can't, then Andy Dalton is going to have a big game against them on Sunday.
Back Against the Wall
Burrow has never been in this position in his life. Neither has Ja'Marr Chase or plenty of other Bengals players. How will they respond?
It's reasonable to say they're looking for answers.
“There will be some critical thinking I'll have to do to see what kind of leader I want to be going forward," Burrow said. "What I feel like the team needs from me going forward.”
Will Burrow make major changes? Probably not. And he shouldn't. If he continues to play like he did against the Commanders, the Bengals are going to win a ton of games this season.
The Bengals have lost three games by 12 points combined. All three losses were by six points or less. They have to start winning close games if they're going to turn this season around.
