Watch: Drew Sample Plays in Columbus Blue Jackets Alumni Hockey Game
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample jumped back into one of his childhood loves this weekend. He participated in the Columbus Blue Jackets Alumni Game at Nationwide Arena.
Sample grew up playing the game in Bellevue, Washington, and has gotten back into skating recently.
“I grew up playing hockey before I played football, from when I was like 4 or 5 to like 15 or 16,” Sample said to NHL.com's Garrison McDaniel. “Then football kind of took over and ended up working out for me.”
Check out Sample in action below and the full conversation with McDaniel here:
