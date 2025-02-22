All Bengals

Watch: Drew Sample Plays in Columbus Blue Jackets Alumni Hockey Game

A fun offseason activity.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs after a catch during warm ups before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) runs after a catch during warm ups before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Drew Sample jumped back into one of his childhood loves this weekend. He participated in the Columbus Blue Jackets Alumni Game at Nationwide Arena.

Sample grew up playing the game in Bellevue, Washington, and has gotten back into skating recently.

“I grew up playing hockey before I played football, from when I was like 4 or 5 to like 15 or 16,” Sample said to NHL.com's Garrison McDaniel. “Then football kind of took over and ended up working out for me.”

Check out Sample in action below and the full conversation with McDaniel here:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It

Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling

Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?

Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?

Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric

Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award

'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week

Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?

Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+