All Bengals

Watch: Top Jalen Rivers Highlights As Bengals Select Him With Fifth-Round Pick

A second draft addition to the offensive line.

Russ Heltman

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (OL34) runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (OL34) runs in the 40-yard dash during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Jalen Rivers is a new part of the Bengals' offensive line equation. The former Miami (FL) guard is Cincinnati's sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 153 overall.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound swing lineman started 10 games at left guard and 21 games at left tackle in college. Check out his highlights below:

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round

Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup

Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations

Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard

PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft

A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal

'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?

Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players

Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals

Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?

Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft

Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense

North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?

Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month

Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices

Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses

Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches

Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft

Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit

Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense

Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+