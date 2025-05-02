'What Offensive Line Coaches Look For' - Georgia OL Coach Describes Dylan Fairchild's Traits Entering NFL
CINCINNATI — Dylan Fairchild had a nice rise at Georgia over the past few years that his former offensive line coach, Stacy Searels, discussed with ESPN 1530's Mo Egger on his radio show this week.
Cincinnati selected the guard with the 81st pick in the draft this past weekend.
"Well, the one thing is he's incredibly strong," Searels noted to Egger. "He can play with a base, he can get movement, he can finish people. Dylan, like I said, was a state champ wrestler, so he has this leverage and ability to move people. But the best thing probably about dealing with Fairchild is his toughness. He is old school. If you ask him to run through a brick wall, he'll do it. And that mentality is what office line coaches are looking for. And he'll do anything a coach asks."
Fairchild took a starting role in 2023 and ran with it, tallying 1,220 snaps mostly at left guard since taking over the role. He's excelled in pass blocking, grading at 87.5 and above on Pro Football Focus both seasons.
"The advantage he has over other guys." Searels described. "A lot of times guys don't have the balance and body control and ability to bend, play with leverage, move people. He's really strong with his hands, and I think all that relates back to wrestling. And for all offensive linemen, I wish they all wrestled."
Channeling Farichild's energy will be key to getting the best out of him in the NFL.
"Sometimes he'd play out a little hat-heavy at times because he tries to play with such recklessness," Searels said. "He tries to destroy people. I talked about the violence, and sometimes he would play a little out of control. Getting in the NFL, I think with coach Peters up there, he's going to do a great job of teaching how to play a little more under control and still be violent, and that's one thing he needs to do."
Searels coached Fairchild for his final three seasons after taking over the Georgia offensive line coaching role in 2022.
