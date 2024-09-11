Zac Taylor Updates Tee Higgins, Bengals Injuries As Chiefs Preparation Ramps Up
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't give much of a hint about Tee Higgins (hamstring) getting his 2024 season rolling this Sunday in Kansas City. Taylor dropped an update on Higgins, Kris Jenkins (finger), Amarius Mims (pectoral), and all of Cincinnati's injuries ahead of practice Wednesday.
Taylor mainly said to refer to Wednesday's injury report when asked about the injuries. He also noted Tight end Tanner Hudson is dealing with an ailment this week.
"Making good progress," Taylor said about Higgins. "There's a couple guys that we'll just keep managing through the week."
Higgins had the injury pop up at a rough time last Thursday and it could cost him two games in a contract season. Jenkins, and Mims are trying to get get their first NFL seasons rolling this weekend.
"Just about bringing energy to the table and getting excited about what we got in store for these guys and I expect that to happen," Taylor said about moving forward from the Week 1 to facing Kansas City.
