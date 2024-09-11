All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Tee Higgins, Bengals Injuries As Chiefs Preparation Ramps Up

Cincinnati has a few key players fighting injury.

Russ Heltman

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks onto the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't give much of a hint about Tee Higgins (hamstring) getting his 2024 season rolling this Sunday in Kansas City. Taylor dropped an update on Higgins, Kris Jenkins (finger), Amarius Mims (pectoral), and all of Cincinnati's injuries ahead of practice Wednesday.

Taylor mainly said to refer to Wednesday's injury report when asked about the injuries. He also noted Tight end Tanner Hudson is dealing with an ailment this week.

"Making good progress," Taylor said about Higgins. "There's a couple guys that we'll just keep managing through the week."

Higgins had the injury pop up at a rough time last Thursday and it could cost him two games in a contract season. Jenkins, and Mims are trying to get get their first NFL seasons rolling this weekend.

"Just about bringing energy to the table and getting excited about what we got in store for these guys and I expect that to happen," Taylor said about moving forward from the Week 1 to facing Kansas City.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

