Dax Hill Ready to Attack Position Change: 'I Love Covering'

Cincinnati is moving him from safety to cornerback.

Russ Heltman

CINCINNATI — Dax Hill is moving from safety to corner in a switch he's ready to take on, even if it wasn't his choice.

The Bengals' coaching staff confirmed his move over the weekend as Hill gets used to a CB role he played in college at times.

"I'm gonna have to," Hill joked about if he's ready for the switch. "I have no choice, but that's something I've done before, so I'm pretty confident in myself."

Hill played over 700 snaps at slot cornerback over his final two seasons at Michigan and he could step in for Mike Hilton (final year of contract) as the starter in 2025 if he acclimates back to it well.

"I love covering," Hill said. "That's something I've always done pretty well in college. So I'm kind of just glad that I'm back in that same similar role and just looking forward to competing."

Both positions require covering, with a little more emphasis now.

"Just the technique," Hill said about the biggest difference between safety and cornerback. "For the most part, it's kind of similar. Covering different types of bodies, but at the same time, I'm still covering, you know, quality people. It's different but going to be some running there, but I feel like that's something I'm able to do."

Hill now seems to file in as the backup slot cornerback heading into offseason workouts, while Jordan Battle, Vonn Bell, and Geno Stone battle for the two starting safety spots.

Published
