Dax Hill Ready to Attack Position Change: 'I Love Covering'
CINCINNATI — Dax Hill is moving from safety to corner in a switch he's ready to take on, even if it wasn't his choice.
The Bengals' coaching staff confirmed his move over the weekend as Hill gets used to a CB role he played in college at times.
"I'm gonna have to," Hill joked about if he's ready for the switch. "I have no choice, but that's something I've done before, so I'm pretty confident in myself."
Hill played over 700 snaps at slot cornerback over his final two seasons at Michigan and he could step in for Mike Hilton (final year of contract) as the starter in 2025 if he acclimates back to it well.
"I love covering," Hill said. "That's something I've always done pretty well in college. So I'm kind of just glad that I'm back in that same similar role and just looking forward to competing."
Both positions require covering, with a little more emphasis now.
"Just the technique," Hill said about the biggest difference between safety and cornerback. "For the most part, it's kind of similar. Covering different types of bodies, but at the same time, I'm still covering, you know, quality people. It's different but going to be some running there, but I feel like that's something I'm able to do."
Hill now seems to file in as the backup slot cornerback heading into offseason workouts, while Jordan Battle, Vonn Bell, and Geno Stone battle for the two starting safety spots.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Zac Taylor Calls Cedric Johnson to Select Him in Sixth Round
Watch: Bengals Fourth-Round Pick Erick All Highlights
Erick All Ecstatic to Play For Bengals, Catch Passes From Joe Burrow: 'It's Surreal'
Watch: Zac Taylor Calls Jermaine Burton to Draft Alabama Wide Receiver
Watch: Highlights, Draft Phone Call From New Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson
Zac Taylor Discusses Jermaine Burton's Character Concerns: 'Felt Really, Really Comfortable With These Guys'
Cincinnati Bengals Take McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Earning Rave Reviews After Picking Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton in Third Round
Report: Potential Bengals First Round Target Rising Up Draft Boards
Bengals Select Interesting Names in Major Seven-Round Mock Draft
Mike Potts Addresses 2024 NFL Draft Talent: 'We Feel Great About Both Lines of Scrimmage'
Bengals Sign Jake Browning to Multi-Year Contract Extension
NFL Draft Steal: Major Analyst Mocks Washington Wide Receiver to Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Host Day Two Offensive Tackle Prospect For Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft
Former Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Signs With New England Patriots
Sam Hubbard Sheds Light on Offseason Ankle Surgery: 'Excited to be Back With The Guys'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast