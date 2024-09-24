Cam Taylor-Britt Doesn't Regret 'College Offense' Commanders Comments
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt does not regret his "college" offense comments about the Commanders following the Bengals' 38-33 loss on Monday night.
The Bengals top cornerback essentially doubled down while taking the pain of a third-consecutive loss to start the season.
"I do not regret it, and I didn't mean anything malicious out of the comment." Taylor-Britt said in the locker room. "It was just made bigger than what it was. Yes, I can eat my words most definitely. We did take an L today as a team. It was sort of a college offense, very quick, quick throws. Very athletic in how he (Jayden Daniels) extends plays and that's how the game went."
Taylor-Britt finished with four tackles and no pass breakups. Zac Taylor was not happy about the original comments as Cincinnati keeps carrying itself like a contender and playing like a pretender at 0-3.
"That's not what we do," Taylor said about the "college offense" comments. "We praise our own team, praise the other team. We don't need to take shots like that. That team hasn't punted in two weeks. They've scored on every single possession the last two weeks. So I've got a tremendous amount of respect for what they're doing over there. I've known Kliff (Kingsbury) a long time. I knew paired with that quarterback, this was gonna be a very dangerous offense to play against, and they've proven that."
Read what Taylor-Britt said about the Commanders offense here.
