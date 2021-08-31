Dave Lapham Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues Ahead of Regular Season Opener

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they thought they were adding a dynamic playmaker to an offense that already had Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon on the roster.

Chase has shown flashes of being that guy, but he's also struggled to hold onto the ball over the past few months.

The 21-year-old dropped four of the five preseason targets, including a jailbreak screen in Joe Burrow's debut on Sunday.

Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham weighed in on the issue.

"First thing you have to do is look the ball into your hands. In particular with what he's going through," Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "You can't have your eyes everywhere. They have to be on the target and that's the football. Look it in, catch it and then make your move and don't try to speed up the process because things will happen that you don't want to happen like dropping the football. He's gotta get out of his own head. He's got to get to the basic, basic fundamentals. The 1, 2, 3 of catching the football. And the first thing you have to do is keep your eyes on the football. Look the football into your hands. Don't take your head away before the football hits your hands and try to locate defensive players too soon. Catch it first and you gotta take baby steps. It's gotta be an ABC process and he's gotta get step A down first, catch the football."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news and breakdowns, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Chase had 84 receptions for 1,780, 20 touchdowns and just five drops in his final season at LSU. Catching the football has never been a problem for him. Burrow might not be worried, but Chase needs to take Lapham's advice and get back to the basics before the regular season starts on Sept. 12.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Could Urban Meyer and the Jaguars Make a Move for Michael Jordan?

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Analyst Believes Bengals Will Finish Dead Last in AFC North for 4th Straight Year

Joe Burrow Set to Return in Sunday's Preseason Finale Against Dolphins

NFL Insider: Jessie Bates Will Play Out Final Year of deal Before Signing Extension

Watch: Practice Clips of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Others

Mike Hilton Believes Joe Burrow Will be Comeback Player of the Year

Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell Among NFL's Lowest Graded First-Round Picks

Blackout Over: Joe Burrow Pays Homage to Michael Scott

Colin Kaepernick With Higher Rating Than Joe Burrow?

Bengals' Offense Explodes Behind Big Days From Burrow, Higgins and Chase

Watch: Highlights from Monday's Practice, Including a One-Handed Grab by Chase

Dez Bryant Defends Ja'Marr Chase, Believes the Rookie Will Figure it Out

The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase and the Offensive Line

Joseph Ossai Expected to Miss Entire Season

Ja'Marr Chase's Drops Have Officially Become an Issue

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose in Washington 17-13

Film Breakdown: In-Depth Breakdown of the Bengals' Offensive and Defensive Lines

An In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Wide Receiver Battle

A.J. Green Continues to Impress at Cardinals Training Camp

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joseph Ossai, Trayveon Williams and other Injuries

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Bengals Undrafted Rookie Darius Hodge is Ready for the Moment

How Jamal Adams' Contract Impacts Jessie Bates' Negotiations With the Bengals

Watch: Joe Mixon Blocks Ndamukong Suh in Pass Protection

Analyst Believes Bengals' AFC North Rival is a Darkhorse Super Bowl Contender

Two Bengals Make NFL's Top 100 List

NFL Insider: The Bengals Are Going to be One of the Most Exciting Teams in the NFL

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

Look: Bengals 2021 Jersey Schedule Revealed

Report: Jessie Bates and Bengals Not Close to Long-Term Agreement

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice



Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook