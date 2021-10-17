Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Have 10-0 Lead Over Lions

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-2 on the season.

DETROIT — The Bengals have a 10-0 halftime lead over the Lions. They started quick and the defense is playing well, but Detroit is only down one score.

Joe Burrow completed 11-of-18 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked once.

Here are some halftime observations:

Fast Start

The Bengals' offense started fast on Sunday for the first time this season. They went on an 8-play, 61-yard touchdown drive. Chris Evans got open on a wheel route and Burrow found him for the 24-yard score.

It was the Bengals' first opening drive touchdown of the season. Watch the play here.

Four Drives

The Bengals' offense stalled after their opening drive. They 32 total yards on their next four drives, which included an interception and three punts.

Zac Taylor's unit struggled for most of the first half, despite scoring on their opening drive.

They were able to drive down field late in the second quarter and score. Burrow found Chase for a 24-yard gain deep downfield.

Through His Hands

Chase has three receptions for 34 yards, but he had a ball go through his hands that was ultimately intercepted by the Lions. It was a high throw by Burrow, but Chase should've caught it.

Poor Debut

Rookie lineman Trey Hill made his first NFL start on Sunday. The Georgia product lined up at right guard, but struggled in his debut.

Hill was called for holding and false start penalties on back-to-back plays. Jackson Carman replaced Hill late in the first quarter.

Also Benched

Starting punt returner Darius Phillips was yanked after not gaining a yard on one return. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin replaced him.

Phillips has struggled for most of the season. Irwin returned one punt for eight yards late in the second quarter.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Cincinnati's offense has to be more consistent. They struggled for most of the first half. Burrow's throws weren't as precise as they normally are and there appeared to be communication issues between him and Tee Higgins late in the first half.

The defense held up their end of the bargain and forced a turnover, but the Bengals' struggles on offense continue.

Cincinnati's offense should score 30 or more points against this Detroit team, even if they are on the road.

The Bengals get the ball to start the second half. They better score some points soon if they're going to improve to 4-2 on the season.

