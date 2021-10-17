    • October 17, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 24-Yard Touchdown to Chris Evans on Bengals' Opening Drive

    Cincinnati has a 7-09 lead early in the first quarter.
    DETROIT — The Bengals went on an 8-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Chris Evans' first career touchdown on Sunday against the Lions. 

    Joe Burrow found Evans for a 24-yard score on 3rd-and-4 to give Cincinnati an early 7-0 lead. 

    It was the first time the Bengals have scored on their opening possession this season. Watch the play below.

    Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Game Against Lions

    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    Watch: Burrow, Chase and Higgins Warmup Before Sunday's Game Against Lions

    C.J. Uzomah
    Watch: C.J. Uzomah Mic'd Up: 'I Love You'

    Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Carolina Panthers Place Christian McCaffrey on Injured Reserve

    Cincinnati Bengals Chris Evans, D'Ante Smith, Fred Johnson, Isaiah Prince
    Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad, Place D'Ante Smith on Injured Reserve

    Trey Hopkins
    Dave Lapham Weighs in on Trey Hopkins' Recent Play

    Joe Burrow
    Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions: Three Keys to Victory

