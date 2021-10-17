Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Joe Mixon for 40-Yard TD, Bengals Lead Lions 17-0

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Joe Mixon for 40-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Lead Lions 17-0
DETROIT — Joe Burrow found Joe Mixon on 4th-and-1 and the star running back did the rest on the Bengals' first drive of the second half.
Mixon caught the pass, turned the corner and a key block by Ja'Marr Chase helped him get into the end zone to give Cincinnati a 17-0 lead over Detroit. Watch the play below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup
Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions
Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions
Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit
Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start
Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"
Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush
Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow
Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers
Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad
Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games
Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions
Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6
Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers
Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals
Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers
Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL
Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers
Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries
Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium
Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals