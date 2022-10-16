Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Scores Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Saints
CINCINNATI — Quite the Homecoming.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase cashed in for his second TD of the game against New Orleans for a 30-26 lead late in the fourth quarter.
The star wideout has 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches as of this writing.
Check out the stamp on Chase's big return.
