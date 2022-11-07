Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Blowout Win Over Carolina Panthers

The Bengals improved to 5-4 on the season following their 42-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Mixon

This one is obvious. The Bengals running back broke the franchise record for most touchdowns in a game (5) after running for four scores and catching another. Mixon struggled for most of this season, but this game could be exactly what he needed to get back on track. He finished the game with 153 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He added a touchdown and 58 more yards receiving.

Even more important than the numbers, Mixon just looked like his normal self on Sunday. He was seeing holes and making defenders miss, which had been lacking up to this point. If Mixon keeps this up, the Bengals' offense could be borderline unstoppable.

Bengals Defense

The Bengals' defense has a whole earned a spot in the winners list this week. The Panthers scored some points late, but the Bengals first half defensive performance is the reason this game was so lopsided. At halftime the Bengals had more points (35) than the Panthers had total yards (32). With DJ Reader, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton out, this is the best performance you could ask for from this defense.

Bengals Offensive Line

Mixon looked great today, but the offensive line deserves some credit for his performance as well. They created holes and allowed Mixon to use his athletic ability and make some plays. The line will need to keep this up down the stretch to allow the Bengals run game to be a factor and open up the passing game.

Losers

Bengals Special Teams

Offense and defense did their jobs for the Bengals, but special teams really struggled. Kevin Huber had some short punts, they had three penalties and Evan McPherson missed a 48-yard field goal late in the game. They’ll need to tighten up down the stretch and help out their offense and defense. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will likely use the bye week to get the entire unit on the same page.

