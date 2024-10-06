Zac Taylor Explains Late Playcalling in Bengals’ Overtime Loss to Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went conservative to close their final drive of the game on Sunday. Zac Taylor discussed why the team dialed up three consecutive runs to set up a missed 53-yard field goal.
Ryan Rehkow ended up botching that hold to mess up McPherson.
“When you’re in field goal range and you believe in your kicker, it’s really as simple as that,” Taylor noted about the Bengals approach in overtime.
The Ravens then won with their own field goal 41-38 on the next drive.
"We feel like we're in field goal range," Taylor said postgame. "We've thrown the ball in that situation before. We call the pass. Joe actually did a great job getting us out of it, back into a run, because the look was not there to throw it. And so there was good management by him. Still got a couple of yards out of it, and then we're in a position to win with the field goal and we thought we'd win it with that."
Cincinnati suffered a few amazing plays from Lamar Jackson and contained Derrick Henry in regulation, but not in overtime where he barreled for a 51-yard run.
"Well, we've got to find a way to make that one more play," Taylor said about finishing wins. "I thought today there was going to be some plays I pointed to where we did that, and unfortunately, the result was 41-38 them. So I was excited, as we're there in the fourth quarter, I felt like we had made a lot of those plays that I was going to be able to be reallypositive about. But at the end of the day, it just didn't happen."
The Bengals are now squarely in last place among all AFC teams.
