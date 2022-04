Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Tyler Linderbaum Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Will the top center fall to the Bengals at 31?

CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum if he's available when they're on the clock during Thursday night's NFL Draft?

Linderbaum is considered one of the best prospects in this year's draft class. Some expect him to fall to the end of the first round because he has short arms (311/8-inches) and only weighs 302 pounds.

Dan Hoard asked Dave Lapham about Linderbaum on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I think he's a very good football player. He's outstanding actually, in my opinion," Lapham said. "He finishes [blocks]. His lateral movement, I've seen the guy be able to reach a 3-technique... He's extraordinary with his footwork. He has the short arms, but the dude was a state wrestling champion so he knows how to operate in a box, he knows how to operate in tight quarters. He understands leverage. He understands body mechanics, his pad level is always low. He's got a lot of traits that can overcome the short arms."

Related: Former NFL QB Says Linderbaum Perfect Fit for Bengals

Do the Bengals believe Linderbaum can overcome the arm length issues? Are they determined to add a cornerback in round one?

Check out our official prediction for the Bengals first round pick here. For more on what they could do in the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

