CINCINNATI — Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Plenty of analysts believe he could fall to the second round because of his size (6-2, 302 pounds) and lack of arm length (311/8-inches).

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms isn't one of those people. In fact, he thinks the Bengals should "run to the podium" and take Linderbaum if he's available when Cincinnati is on the clock in round one.

"Take him. Get it off the board. If he's there on the board run to the podium and give the ticket," Simms said on Dave Lapham's podcast. "It's Jason Kelce-ish as far as the athlete. You're not gonna find a center as athletic as this guy," Simms continued. "And then you go 'well he's 294 pounds, is he gonna be strong enough?' Nobody every really pushes him back, he's phenomenal in all areas."

The Bengals did add three news starters in their offensive line room. Ted Karras is projected to start at center, but has experience at guard. They also signed La'el Collins and Alex Cappa. Simms believes Linderbaum would be a great fit, despite the additions.

"You made some great improvements in free agency on the offensive line, but you got Joe Burrow. you want to play through this offense and this quarterback and these weapons at wide receiver," Simms said. "Let's open up some more holes on a weekly basis for Joe Mixon. Cincinnati has a chance to make that side of the ball so elite, it's like Kansas City. To where teams might have to play you guys in a different way because they're just gonna go 'we gotta worry about keeping up. We gotta play a different way this week. They're so elite on this side of the ball.'"

