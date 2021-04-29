Five Prospects the Bengals Could Target in the Third Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Here are a few players the Bengals may target in round three

With the 2021 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, there has been plenty of speculation about what the Bengals will do in the first round. Most assume they're going to take Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell.

If they take Chase, then they'll probably target an offensive lineman in round two.

In round three, there’s plenty of potential options that could be on the board for Cincinnati. Lucky for them, the edge, offensive line, and wide receiver classes are so good that they should be able to get a quality player at a position of need in the third round.

Here’s some prospects that would be good additions to the Bengals roster, should they be on the board at pick 69:

Milton Williams, IDL

Odds are Williams won’t make it this far, but there’s a chance. If he’s on the board at pick 69 the Bengals should run to the podium. Williams is an insanely athletic defensive tackle and would immediately improve Cincinnati’s pass rush. He’s quick, has solid bend and would be a slam dunk pick in the third round.

Payton Turner, EDGE

Turner is an underrated player in this year's draft. He has great length, strength and power. If the Bengals can snag him in the third, it’ll be a really good selection.

Patrick Jones, EDGE

Jones is another very solid player that might not make it to the third, but would be a fantastic pick if he makes it that far. He has a lot of athleticism for his size and is very explosive at the snap. With the first two picks for the Bengals expected to be offensive players, Jones would be a nice addition to strengthen the Cincinnati pass rush.

Kendrick Green, G

With the way the draft is set up, the Bengals should double down on offensive lineman at some point. Green is an underrated guard that has the potential to start in year one or two.

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR

The Bengals need more speed at the wide receiver position, and Eskridge is certainly capable of adding that to an NFL team. He would be a dependable weapon for Burrow and would make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. If they don't land Chase at No. 5, they could target Eskirdge in round three.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021

Bucky Brooks Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate

Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook