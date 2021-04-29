Five Prospects the Bengals Could Target in the Third Round of the 2021 NFL Draft
With the 2021 NFL Draft starting on Thursday, there has been plenty of speculation about what the Bengals will do in the first round. Most assume they're going to take Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell.
If they take Chase, then they'll probably target an offensive lineman in round two.
In round three, there’s plenty of potential options that could be on the board for Cincinnati. Lucky for them, the edge, offensive line, and wide receiver classes are so good that they should be able to get a quality player at a position of need in the third round.
Here’s some prospects that would be good additions to the Bengals roster, should they be on the board at pick 69:
Milton Williams, IDL
Odds are Williams won’t make it this far, but there’s a chance. If he’s on the board at pick 69 the Bengals should run to the podium. Williams is an insanely athletic defensive tackle and would immediately improve Cincinnati’s pass rush. He’s quick, has solid bend and would be a slam dunk pick in the third round.
Payton Turner, EDGE
Turner is an underrated player in this year's draft. He has great length, strength and power. If the Bengals can snag him in the third, it’ll be a really good selection.
Patrick Jones, EDGE
Jones is another very solid player that might not make it to the third, but would be a fantastic pick if he makes it that far. He has a lot of athleticism for his size and is very explosive at the snap. With the first two picks for the Bengals expected to be offensive players, Jones would be a nice addition to strengthen the Cincinnati pass rush.
Kendrick Green, G
With the way the draft is set up, the Bengals should double down on offensive lineman at some point. Green is an underrated guard that has the potential to start in year one or two.
D’Wayne Eskridge, WR
The Bengals need more speed at the wide receiver position, and Eskridge is certainly capable of adding that to an NFL team. He would be a dependable weapon for Burrow and would make the Bengals offense even more dangerous. If they don't land Chase at No. 5, they could target Eskirdge in round three.
