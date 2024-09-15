All Bengals

Report: Ja'Marr Chase Done With Contract Talks Until 2025 Offseason

Cincinnati plays Kansas City on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks on the field in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks on the field in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. The Patriots won the season opener, 16-10. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Contract discussions between Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are reportedly off for the rest of the season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver does not want to continue talks right now after he feels he was "misled" by the team. 

Our own James Rapien reported a deal stalled over guarantee structuring, with Schefter reporting a similar snafu. The latest report also noted Chase took out a $50 million insurance policy to save himself in case of major injury this season.

"According to sources, the star wide receiver believes the Bengals misled him when they told him at the end of last season and again during the offseason that he would get an extension, which ultimately did not happen," Schefter reported on Saturday. "To reinforce his word and strengthen his position, Chase also has taken out a $50 million insurance policy on himself for this season to safeguard against injury and any potential lost earnings. As one source said about Chase, with the insurance policy in place, 'He's good.'"

Cincinnati typically doesn't do in-season contract extensions anyways as it looks like this is headed for another offseason negotiation in 2025. "Talks between Chase and the Bengals are off for now," Schefter wrote. "And likely for the rest of the season unless the team does something to change the current situation."

Chase could've played hardball and sat out games, but he has to play this season to have his contract toll forward toward his next, much larger, deal.

Check out Schefter's full report here.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/GM Report