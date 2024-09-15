Report: Ja'Marr Chase Done With Contract Talks Until 2025 Offseason
CINCINNATI — Contract discussions between Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are reportedly off for the rest of the season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver does not want to continue talks right now after he feels he was "misled" by the team.
Our own James Rapien reported a deal stalled over guarantee structuring, with Schefter reporting a similar snafu. The latest report also noted Chase took out a $50 million insurance policy to save himself in case of major injury this season.
"According to sources, the star wide receiver believes the Bengals misled him when they told him at the end of last season and again during the offseason that he would get an extension, which ultimately did not happen," Schefter reported on Saturday. "To reinforce his word and strengthen his position, Chase also has taken out a $50 million insurance policy on himself for this season to safeguard against injury and any potential lost earnings. As one source said about Chase, with the insurance policy in place, 'He's good.'"
Cincinnati typically doesn't do in-season contract extensions anyways as it looks like this is headed for another offseason negotiation in 2025. "Talks between Chase and the Bengals are off for now," Schefter wrote. "And likely for the rest of the season unless the team does something to change the current situation."
Chase could've played hardball and sat out games, but he has to play this season to have his contract toll forward toward his next, much larger, deal.
Check out Schefter's full report here.
