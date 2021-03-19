Former Bengals WR Alex Erickson Signs Elsewhere After 5 Years in Cincinnati

Erickson spent five seasons with the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson is signing a one-year deal with the Texans according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Erickson made the Bengals 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He spent five years in Cincinnati, finishing with 93 receptions for 1,086 yards and one touchdown.

He was a core member of Darrin Simmons' special teams unit. Erickson was the primary punt and kick returner for most of his Bengals tenure. He'll likely have the same role in Houston.

Erickson is one of many players that have signed elsewhere this offseason. The list includes. A.J. Green, Carl Lawson, William Jackson III and Randy Bullock.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Might Be Best Fit for Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook