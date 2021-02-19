Multiple Analysts Believe Trevor Lawrence Might Not Be Top QB in 2021 NFL Draft

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Multiple Analysts Believe Trevor Lawrence Might Not Be Top Quarterback in 2021 NFL Draft

Would the Jaguars really pass on Trevor Lawrence?
Author:
Publish date:

Most people expect Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

He has the size, speed and arm talent that teams dream about, but some people around the league believe BYU's Zach Jones may end up becoming the better player.

"The more you talk to evaluators around they NFL they'll tell you that 'hey, let's pump the brakes on this Trevor Lawrence kid a little bit," ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said on Friday morning. "While he (Lawrence) has been anointed as the future and savior of football, Zach Wilson—a lot like Joe Burrow last year—really had that ascension in his final year." 

Former NFL cornerback Ryan Clark has questioned Lawrence for the better part of the past two years. He chimed in again following Miller's comments.

"I don't necessarily think he's a can't miss, All-Pro, Hall of Fame level quarterback," Clark said. "I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence walking into the stadium and facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can't get out of my mind the next year doing the same thing against Justin Fields."  

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more NFL coverage, including Draft Breakdowns!

Lawrence's two losses were against Burrow and Fields. He finished 34-2 in three years at Clemson. 

Miller and Clark aren't the only ones to question the Clemson star. Former NFL head coach June Jones believes Lawrence is the third-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class

It's hard to envision a scenario where Lawrence isn't the top overall pick. Most NFL teams still have him as the top quarterback. Expected Jacksonville to take the Clemson star in April. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Sep 20, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rick Wagner (71) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Packers Release Veteran Right Tackle That Could Help Solve Bengals' O-Line Issues

Feb 12, 2021; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence works out during Pro Day in Clemson, South Carolina. Mandatory Credit: David Platt/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
News

Multiple Analysts Believe Trevor Lawrence Might Not Be Top QB in 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields 'Falling' Down NFL Draft Boards

lawson jackson 1
News

The Bengals' Cap Space, Plus the Weekend Mailbag!

Joe Burrow training camp 2020 full pads
News

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) defends against New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win an NFL record-tying sixth championship. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Bengals Bolster O-Line With Rams Looking to Make a Deal?

Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith
GM Report

Brian Callahan Explains Traits the Bengals Are Looking For at Receiver

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts for Draft Picks