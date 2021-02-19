Multiple Analysts Believe Trevor Lawrence Might Not Be Top QB in 2021 NFL Draft

Most people expect Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He has the size, speed and arm talent that teams dream about, but some people around the league believe BYU's Zach Jones may end up becoming the better player.

"The more you talk to evaluators around they NFL they'll tell you that 'hey, let's pump the brakes on this Trevor Lawrence kid a little bit," ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said on Friday morning. "While he (Lawrence) has been anointed as the future and savior of football, Zach Wilson—a lot like Joe Burrow last year—really had that ascension in his final year."

Former NFL cornerback Ryan Clark has questioned Lawrence for the better part of the past two years. He chimed in again following Miller's comments.

"I don't necessarily think he's a can't miss, All-Pro, Hall of Fame level quarterback," Clark said. "I cannot get out of my mind Trevor Lawrence walking into the stadium and facing Joe Burrow and being totally out-played. And then I can't get out of my mind the next year doing the same thing against Justin Fields."

Lawrence's two losses were against Burrow and Fields. He finished 34-2 in three years at Clemson.

Miller and Clark aren't the only ones to question the Clemson star. Former NFL head coach June Jones believes Lawrence is the third-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class.

It's hard to envision a scenario where Lawrence isn't the top overall pick. Most NFL teams still have him as the top quarterback. Expected Jacksonville to take the Clemson star in April.

