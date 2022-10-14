Skip to main content

Round 3: Andy Dalton to Start For Saints on Sunday Against Bengals

The Red Rifle will play his former team for a third consecutive season.

NEW ORLEANS — Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday against the Bengals. 

The 34-year-old spent the first nine years of his career in Cincinnati. The Bengals picked him with the 35th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. 

Now Dalton is hoping to lead his current team past Cincinnati for a third consecutive season. 

Dalton beat the Bengals in 2020 when he was under center for the Cowboys. He did the same last season as a member of the Bears. He'll look to improve to 3-0 against the Bengals on Sunday. 

"Really smart, obviously talented, knows where to go with the ball, can make all the throws," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "He's really calm to get to the protection adjustments, to get to the run checks. He's just a very aware quarterback in this league. Everybody likes being around him. He's still talented enough to do it at a high level obviously."

Both the Bengals and Saints enter Sunday's game with a 2-3 record. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Bengals Release Game Status Report With Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams

By James Rapien
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Shares Updates on Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Saints

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) huddles with teammates in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengal Bets: Three Picks for Cincinnati's Week 6 Battle Against New Orleans

By Russ Heltman
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Saints

By James Rapien
Jul 28, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) walks to the field during day two of training camp at The Park in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) wait their turn for a drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0097
News

Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List

By James Rapien
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) adjust his gloves before the play during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Peaks and Valleys Aplenty

By James Yarcho