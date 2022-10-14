Round 3: Andy Dalton to Start For Saints on Sunday Against Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday against the Bengals.

The 34-year-old spent the first nine years of his career in Cincinnati. The Bengals picked him with the 35th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Now Dalton is hoping to lead his current team past Cincinnati for a third consecutive season.

Dalton beat the Bengals in 2020 when he was under center for the Cowboys. He did the same last season as a member of the Bears. He'll look to improve to 3-0 against the Bengals on Sunday.

"Really smart, obviously talented, knows where to go with the ball, can make all the throws," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "He's really calm to get to the protection adjustments, to get to the run checks. He's just a very aware quarterback in this league. Everybody likes being around him. He's still talented enough to do it at a high level obviously."

Both the Bengals and Saints enter Sunday's game with a 2-3 record.

