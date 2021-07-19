The Bengals Attended Jordan Matthews' Workout at the Hub Football Camp

The NFL veteran had an impressive showing according to sources.

CINCINNATI — NFL veteran Jordan Matthews is hoping to rejuvenate his career by switching positions.

The former wide receiver added weight and is looking to play tight end this season.

Matthews was one of 66 players that worked out a the HUB Football Camp in San Diego over the weekend. The Bengals had a representative in attendance and they spoke with the former Eagles receiver after his workout.

Matthews had a good showing according to sources and "carried the extra weight" well. He was smooth in and out of his routes, despite adding 15 pounds this offseason. He also looked serviceable during blocking drills according to a source that watched the workout.

The Bengals were one of many teams that had a representative at the camp. The Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Jaguars, Chargers, and Seahawks also sent scouts to watch the OTA-style workouts.

Matthews, 29, has 274 career receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns. A position switch could work, but the transition is much easier said than done. The fact that he had a good showing over the weekend is a step in the right direction.

He attended Tight End University and has been working out with George Kittle this offseason.

Why shouldn't a team like the Bengals bring him in? They have two tight ends they trust is C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample, but the back end of the room is loaded with unproven/young talent. Matthews may add even more juice to what should be an explosive offense.

For more on the Hub Football Camp, go here.

