Injury Roundup: The Latest on Josh Tupou, Mike Daniels and Cam Sample

Cincinnati is healthy going into Sunday's game against Kansas City.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. They're about as healthy as any team could hope for at this stage of the season.

Rookie defensive end Cam Sample missed practice with a groin injury, but everyone else participated on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) and wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) were both limited.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee), wide receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) and linebacker Keandre Jones (thumb) were all listed on the injury report, but they were full participants on Thursday.

Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels practiced for a second-straight day. He looked explosive in individual drills and could get elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

