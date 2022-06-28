Bengals' Secondary Ranked in Top 10 Following Impressive 2021 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added plenty of new faces to their secondary over the past few years.
From Chidobe Awuzie to Eli Apple and Mike Hilton—Cincinnati has signed key pieces in free agency
They also took Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
With a star like Jessie Bates on the back end, good young depth and emerging players like Awuzie—the Bengals have the 10th best secondary in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.
"The Bengals have built their secondary exactly how we would at PFF: by giving themselves a ton of flexible options," Mike Renner wrote. "The starters listed above don’t even factor in the team's first- and second-rounders from this past draft. Adding two more versatile pieces in Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt makes this one of the deepest secondaries in the NFL."
The Ravens were first in the rankings. The Buccaneers, Browns, Packers and Dolphins round out the top five.
Check out the complete rankings here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
