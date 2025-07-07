All Bengals

Bengals Star DE Trey Hendrickson Training With Familiar Face, Working Out in Cincinnati

Training camp is just 16 days away.

James Rapien

Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the sack with defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the sack with defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to train in Cincinnati with training camp just a few weeks away.

Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard were working out together on Monday morning at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, a suburb of Cincinnati.

Hendrickson wants a new contract. He skipped the Bengals' offseason program. He's entering the final year of his current deal and scheduled to make $16 million this season.

Hubbard and Hendrickson were teammates for four seasons. Hubbard retired in March.

Hendrickson, 30, led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. He has 35 sacks combined over the past two seasons.

“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said in May. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”

Bengals training camp starts on Wednesday, July 23. For a complete schedule that includes all 11 practices open to fans, go here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century

Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser

Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career

ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List

Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason

Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators

Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away

Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.

Clock is Ticking: Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County Have Until June 30 to Agree on New Stadium Lease

'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News